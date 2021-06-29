Another charged in connection to man who allegedly shot up Cobb County home

The warrant claims that she lied to officers about Dimmett's whereabouts.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is facing a hindering apprehension charge in connection with the case where a Georgia man is accused of committing crimes in multiple states, including allegedly shooting a Mississippi officer.

Cody Dimmett is facing a number of charges following last month's crime spree. According to warrants, the woman who is now facing a charge knew that Dimmett, who is her daughter's father, was wanted in a shooting investigation that happened on May 22. In Cobb County. The warrant claims that she lied to officers about Dimmett's whereabouts.

Officers were called to a home in 3700 block Westchase Drive after multiple rounds were fired at a home. A man was shot allegedly by his friend's neighbor for not letting him into the game night. The neighbor was later identified as Dimmett. The witnesses said the the gunfire, shattered windows and hit the victim in the upper chest area.

The warrant said several officers left after the incident, but they later received a 911 call that Dimmett and his vehicle had returned home. Police spoke with the woman, who allegedly told them it was her who had left. The document claims she lied to police. They warrant also alleges the woman and Dimmett at led police on a chase in Alabama on May 24 and got away.

The crimes spree didn't stop there. Authorities said he was captured In Arkansas after a six-hour search. But not before allegedly shooting a Southaven, Miss. police officer in the neighboring city of Memphis, Tenn.