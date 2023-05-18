New art exhibit opens at College Football Hall of Fame

"The art of College Football" is a display of 39 paintings by 12 artists.

ATLANTA — There's a brand new exhibit at the College Football Hall of Fame in Downtown Atlanta.

"The Art of College Football" is a display of 39 paintings by 12 artists, which shows the game from its beginnings in 1869 through today. It’s highlighted by Arnold Friberg’s Centennial of Football, which is four massive paintings that commemorates the first century of the game.

Other works feature stars such as Earl Campbell and Jim Thorpe, as well as classic rivalries like the Army-Navy game.

The artwork is on display now at the hall. It’s a limited-run exhibit that lasts throughout the summer.

Featured artists include: