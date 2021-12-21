College Park City Hall partially reopens after closing for COVID cases

The public will have limited access to the building, according to city officials.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park's City Hall is expected to reopen Tuesday morning after it closed due to COVID-19.

The building was closed early on Monday due to "several COVID cases and exposures," according to an alert on its website.

After cleaning and sanitizing the building, it was expected to partially reopen Tuesday with restrictions. The public would have limited access to City Hall through Jan. 7, 2022, according to city leaders. However, operations would continue despite precautionary measures.

The Recreation and Cultural Arts facilities will continue to operate with limited access, visitors to those facilities will be regulated, a city alert said. The College Park Police Department will remain open.

Those who need to make utility payments are advised by the city to do so online at www.collegeparkga.com or utilize the drop box at 3667 Main Street, the website reads.