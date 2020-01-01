COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The American Red Cross of Georgia is stepping in to help multiple families who were displaced from their apartment homes after a fire on New Year's Eve.

The organization said nine units were damaged Tuesday at the Life at Harrington Place Apartments on Camp Creek Parkway in College Park. About 30 people were displaced.

The families are meeting with Red Cross disaster volunteers, who will help them with immediate emergency needs. They also plan to work with them in the coming days to help them back on their feet.

11Alive crews went to the apartment complex Tuesday evening, where you could see the damage. Fire crews were also still at the scene.

It's unclear at this time what might have sparked the fire.

The Red Cross is also helping families who were displaced Monday after an apartment fire in Gwinnett County. The intense heat and flames caused part of the structure to collapse.

They said they were providing support for 29 people from 11 families who live at the Landmark at Bella Vista Apartments on Satellite Boulevard. The fire department said two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after that fire.

