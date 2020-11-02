The City of College Park hosted its 2nd annual Black History Month Celebration aptly titled, ‘Stand Up and Stand Out.’ luncheon at the College Park City Auditorium on Saturday, Feb 8.

“We made history right here in College Park. For the first time in the city of College Park, we have a Black mayor. For the first time, we have a woman mayor. This is history-making,” praised Jessie L. Phillips, chairperson of Black History Program in College Park.

The auditorium was decorated with kente table runners and placards of prominent historical figures from Black History. The audience was entertained by dancers and a local acapella choir.

Several prominent members of the College Park community were honored during the ceremony including College Park native Tauheed (2Chainz) Epps, Former CP Mayor Jack Longino, Former Councilmember Tracey Wyatt, Barbara McKee, founder and CEO of LIFT Community Development Human Services and community activist and Favor house CEO, Subrenia Willis.

The Bearcat point guard, Michael Majeed get emotional as he and his teammates accepted their awards.

However, the highlight of the event was the remaining members of the now-defunct Eva Thomas High School Bearcats basketball team receiving a special proclamation from the city. The Bearcats claimed victory back in 1969 as the State Basketball Champions as the very first Black team to participate in the tournament.

Unfortunately, the Eva Thomas Bearcats never received any official recognition from the City of College Park until now, 51 years later. The Bearcat point guard, Michael Majeed was overcome with emotion as he and his teammates accepted their awards. The entire team was greeted with a standing ovation from all in attendance.

