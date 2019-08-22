COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — College Park has released a note on social media publicly apologizing for an error that left some residents without water or power.

"On behalf of the City of College Park, I want to extend my sincerest apologies for the disconnection of your utility services on August 21, 2019," Director of Administrative Services Chris Cook said in the letter.

He explained that "an erroneous decision was made" on a disconnection date and that some customers ended up having their utilities shut off when they shouldn't have been.

"I understand your frustration at having been disconnected in error and can assure you that we are working diligently to restore services to all affected customers," Cook said.

11Alive contacted Cook and City Manager Terrence Moore regarding the incident. Cook said they don't yet have an exact number of customers who were impacted. He said, however, that it didn't involve the whole city - which has a population of about 15,200 based on recent estimates.

"We are always looking for ways to improve our service and your feedback is an invaluable part of that process," Cook wrote.

As for the situation at hand, he said that the city is putting "additional checks and balances" into place to prevent a similar situation in the future. The new processes are meant to "ensure disconnections have met the proper criteria for disconnections due to non-payment."

While the exact cause of the mishap hasn't been released, Cook said that "additional training" has been scheduled to ensure the situation "does not repeat itself."

Cook told 11Alive that the utilities impacted were water and electrical specifically. He insisted that anyone who needs help regarding city issues in the future not hesitate to contact him directly.

