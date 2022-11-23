College Park appoints first Black woman as Chief of Police

Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience and military background to her new role.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park.

According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.

Since then, Rogers has been with the College Park Police Department – starting in 2011. She was promoted from patrol officer to investigator, detective, sergeant and lieutenant. Rogers also served as Criminal Investigations Division Commander, Patrol Watch Commander, Officer of Professional Standards and in the Uniform Patrol Divison.

"When looking at all of the candidates and weighing the needs of who would be the best to fill this position, Connie was a clear-cut answer, as she is a standout team member of the College Park Police force," Interim City Manager of College Park Jackson Myers said. "Every day, Chief Rogers shows her true dedication to the safety and well-being of the city, and we are proud to announce this appointment."

Additionally, Rogers has a Bachelor's degree in Social Work from Alabama State University and two Master's degrees in Criminal Justice. She is a military veteran and a mother to one son.

Rogers said she's committed to policing that connects the community in a meaningful way while preventing crime and improving the quality of life for the people of College Park.