College Park gymnastics studio implements new rules during pandemic

Airborne Gymnastics Club USA addresses parental concerns for its fall classes

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — As the metro Atlanta area prepares to move into its sixth month under pandemic conditions, new obstacles and concerns have begun to present themselves, particularly where activities for children are concerned.

Fall sports are no exception, with many professional sports entities opting for spectator-less games. Changes are also happening for local activities.

My East Point News spoke with the owner of Airborne Gymnastics Club USA in College Park about how they planned to address concerns.

“Instead of having multiple classes with just the one class so there's more private attention for your students and also the ability to space out at different stations,” Airborne Gymnastics Club USA owner, Kamilah 'Coach K' Norman said.

Located in the Jamestown Plaza Shopping Center just west of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the gymnastics studio opened its brick-and-mortar location in College Park in summer 2019. During its first two competitive seasons alone, the Airborne Gymnastics Club claimed class claimed two victories.

Coach K emphasizes that the studio has updated its class structure to adhere to COVID guidelines for her students, adjusting the class sizes as well as its instructor-to-student ratios.

“Parents stay in their cars, the only people allowed in the building are the instructor, myself, and the nine students in the class. We also ask that anyone that isn't feeling well not to enter,” stresses Norman.

The doctors at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta provided a link for some useful advice for parents concerned about sports for the fall as well.

For more info about Airborne Gymnastics Club USA, visit their website or you’re interested in registering your child online, click here.