COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Mary Lou Retton, Dominque Dawes and Simone Biles: all names that bring images of gold, silver or bronze Olympic medals, patriotism and Wheaties boxes.

The best part, though, is that your child could be the next one.

At least that’s the feeling one gets standing in the training room of Airborne Gymnastics Club USA. This particular class is not only comprised exclusively of girls, but the youngest student in the class is also just seven years old.

After spending the first part of its business life without a permanent home, Airborne Gymnastics Club USA opened a brick-and-mortar location in College Park about seven months ago.

During that time, the starting class has already gone through two competitive seasons and claimed two victories with their level two and level three teams.

“I love the sport. I think everyone should try gymnastics at some point. There’s so many benefits to it,” Airborne Gymnastics Club USA owner, Kamilah "Coach K" Norman said.

Training Session at Airborne Gymnastics Club USA in College Park

Coach K told My East Point News that the response she’s gotten since the new facility opened has been great and she’ll be looking to expand in the near future.

In addition to offering competitive gymnastics, Airborne Gymnastics also offers recreational gymnastics, special needs, parent and tot classes, birthday parties, yoga, dance, open gym, skill clinic and even tumbling for competitive cheerleaders.

For more info about Airborne Gymnastics Club USA, visit their website or you’re interested in registering your child online, click here.

