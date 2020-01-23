COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A local coffee shop is quickly becoming a java staple in its first year in College Park.

Call it the ‘little coffee house’ that could. Drive-Thru Coffee recently celebrated the one-year anniversary for the location.

After cutting her teeth for over 20 years with companies such as Walt Disney, Dunkin’ Donuts, Starbucks and even Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, co-founder Christy Deen along with her husband decided to go into business for themselves.

Opening their first location in Stockbridge in 2016, Drive-Thru Coffee redefined the business model set by current coffee titans like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts. The plan: going smaller.

Born and raised in Jonesboro, this Atlanta-area native was convinced to scout for their second location by regular customers who just happened to be parents of students at the nearby Woodward Academy.

Drip-Thru Coffee employees

Located directly across from the College Park Cemetery and a short distance from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, Drip-Thru has made quite an impact on the community. Not too bad for a business that has less square footage than most living rooms.

Deen and her husband made the deliberate choice to design their business model with a more intimate, service-oriented approach in mind. Their original location in Stockbridge in only 135 square feet, and their College park location just barely larger than that.

Drip-Thru also embraces a ‘homegrown’ business strategy when it comes to locally sourced products. Their coffee is provided by Café Campesino and their ‘grab-and-go’ pastries are provided fresh daily by local companies like Daylight Donuts on Cleveland Avene as well as H&F Bread Company and Douglicious Vegan.

The metro Atlanta native mentioned to My East Point News that their plans are to open several new locations within the next five years or thereabouts so that Drip-Thru Coffee can continue to bring good fast coffee to Atlanta commuters.

To learn more about this distinct Tri-Cities coffee shop, click here.

