Funeral arrangements announced for former College Park mayor

The service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Georgia International Convention Center.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Mourners can gather to celebrate the life of the longest-serving College Park mayor next Saturday morning.

The celebration of life for former College Park Mayor Jack P. Longino is set for Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Georgia International Convention Center.

Longino, who served six consecutive terms from 1996 to 2019 and is the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history, died on Aug. 20, the city announced.

According to the city, his family has deep ties to the area. He was the third generation of his name living in College Park and is the great-grandson of the Mayor of College Park from 1914 to 1918, George Longino.

"Mayor Longino cared deeply about College Park and will be remembered for his longevity in entrepreneurship and local government," the city wrote in a statement.

He was 41 when he was sworn in to serve his first term.

"We grieve today with former College Park First Lady Mrs. Gloria Longino. She and her family are in our prayers, and we ask for their privacy during this difficult time," the city said.

The memorial service begins at 11 a.m. at 2000 Convention Center Concourse and is open to the public. Masks are required.