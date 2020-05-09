Local charter school celebrates its 10th anniversary in College Park

In the decade since opening its doors, the Main Street Academy has charted its own course.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — What started as an idea and a conversation between an ad-hoc committee of 15 to 20 families back in December 2006 and manifested into a charter school four years later, celebrated its 10 year anniversary on Aug. 23.

The reason this group of committed families, parents, and College Park residents banded together to become the founding members of The Main Street Academy (TMSA) can be summed up in one word -- choices.

Located at 2861 Lakeshore Drive, west of Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in College Park, The Main Street Academy has witnessed first-hand the power of community engagement and determination.\

Founding member of The Main Street Academy and one-time parent-teacher organization (PTO) president Noel Mayeske shared with My East Point News.

“My experience of helping to create the Main Street Academy has really been the most amazing thing that I've ever had the chance to do except being a dad,” he said

Spending the first five years of its existence renting classroom space from two different churches in downtown College Park, St. John’s Episcopal and College Park First United Methodist Church, TMSA powered through its growing pains to ultimately secure a forever home at Lakeshore Drive five years ago.

“Still today, we have a waitlist of families that are wanting to come to Main Street, so I think that speaks to who we are as a school and that we're doing something right,” Vice President of Operations Virginia Smith said.

In fact, College Park’s own Bianca Motley Broom has also served as a board president for the local charter school.

The Main Street Academy (TMSA) is a K-8 Fulton County public charter school serving students and families in the Fulton County Schools (FCS) district.

