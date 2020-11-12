Man hit, killed by train while crossing tracks

It happened just after 5 p.m., at the intersection of Main Street and Harvard Avenue, according to City of College Park officials.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A man is dead after being hit by a train in College Park, Thursday evening.

It happened just after 5 p.m., at the intersection of Main Street and Harvard Avenue, according to City of College Park officials.

What exactly happened that led to the fatal accident is still under investigation, but officials said the man appeared to be crossing the tracks near the historic train depot when he was hit by a CSX train traveling south.

The medical examiner’s office has been notified, officials said, but the victim's name is not being released at this time until his family can be notified.

No other information was available.