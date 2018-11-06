COLLEGE PARK, Ga. -- One of the two victims in Sunday morning's shooting at the Cozumel Mexican Restaurant in College Park was in surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta Monday morning, family members said.

They said 25-year-old school teacher Keyanna Brown was shot in the arm as she was in the parking lot leaving the restaurant.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says the shooting was the result of a fight that broke out in the parking lot of the restaurant in the 5000 block of Old National Highway at about 12:30 Sunday morning.

GBI Public Affairs Director Nelly Miles said that during the fight, a man pulled out a gun and fired at least two shots at restaurant patrons. An off-duty Fulton County deputy working security at the restaurant and another security guard returned fire, hitting the gunman.

Brown was also struck, but it was not clear whether she was hit by gunfire from the subject or from restaurant security personnel.

Both Brown and the gunman were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Brown was listed in stable condition before she went into surgery early Monday.

GBI officials said the gunman, who they identified as 29-year-old James Bernard Lawrence Jr., of College Park, remained in critical condition Monday afternoon.

Brown's mother told 11Alive's Joe Henke that Brown was in surgery late Monday morning. She says doctors said Monday's operation was expected to last some 4-to-6 hours to repair damage to Brown's arm that she called "severe."

