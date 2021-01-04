AMBER Alert issued for Lake City children believed to be abducted by parents

Anyone with information is urged to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-752-7015.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office issued an AMBER Alert for two children believed to have been abducted by their parents.

The sheriff's office identified the children as 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans. There are believed to be with their parents: 24-year-old David Evans and 23-year-old Sydni Jones, according to the sheriff's office.

Jaxson is 3'4'' and 50 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange t-shirt.

Lucy is 3'0'' and 30 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

David Evans is 5'11'' and 160 lbs with sandy hair and brown eyes. He also has a blonde goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with tan pants.

Sydni Jones is 4'11'' and 110 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with denim pants.

They may be traveling in a silver Dodge Stratus with the Florida tag number IS08VN.

Evans and Jones abducted the children at about 5:15 p.m. from the home in of a person that had custody of the children, the sheriff's office said. The home is in the 200 block of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City. No one was hurt in the abduction, the sheriff's office said.

Jones was living in the same house but was not supposed to have unsupervised guardianship over the children.

Both suspects have warrants for their arrest.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 386-752-7015.