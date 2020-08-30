Columbia police officer suspended without pay after using racial slur on video

Video posted on social media shows officer using n-word Saturday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department has suspended a police officer without pay who was recorded on camera using a racial slur in Columbia's Five Points.

The agency announced they'd taken the action about 12 hours after videos began surfacing online of an officer using the n-word at least twice. Police have now released a five minute long body cam of the incident which now provides more context of the entire incident.

Police say around 11 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Chad Walker, who was on patrol in Five Points, entered Bar None, a business there, and found what police say were several violations of the governor’s executive order to stop the service and consumption of alcohol.

Police said when Walker ordered people to leave, a man can be heard on tape calling him a racial slur while leaving the establishment. That man appears to claim that Walker singled him out while clearing the bar. The body cam video also captures another patron calling Walker an "f---ing pig," a slur term for law enforcement, a few moments later.

The social media videos of the event pick up the moments after Walker goes back outside. One man confronts Walker about the way he spoke to a Black patrol. That leads to a heated exchange where Walker twice uses the n-word to explain what he'd been called inside the bar. Walker then confronts the man who he believed called him the word, and the two argue about whether or not he used the term.

Some in the crowd then begin to challenge Walker over his use of the word, and the group and Walker have an argument about his use of the slur. After several minutes, the situation ends with the help of another officer and a woman outside the bar who worked to calm things down.

The entire incident was captured on Walker’s body-worn camera.

Full video: Body cam captures inside, outside bar where slurs were used

Columbia Police said in a statement it "sincerely apologizes for the inappropriate, disrespectful words, behavior and actions of Sgt. Walker."

Holbrook went on to say that he shares the public’s outrage and frustration regarding the highly offensive and disrespectful incident. Walker Chief Holbrook has taken immediate action and has suspended Sgt. Walker pending the outcome of a disciplinary command review board process which is standard protocol.

“After reviewing the video from last night in Five Points, it is evident the actions of Sgt. Walker were a clear failure to fulfill the expectations and standards of our Department," Holbrook said. "The repetition of the racial slur and failure to deescalate the situation were inexcusable. Our officers are trained to serve as leaders and to deescalate confrontations of potentially volatile situations. Although I am embarrassed and disappointed in the Sergeant’s actions, I was encouraged to see a junior officer intervene and remove Walker from the situation, potentially stopping further escalation.”

Police say they Walker's commanders realized that his actions were inappropriate and quickly did an investigation and review of his body-cam video.

Holbrook said he thank the public and community leaders, especially Building Better Communities, for sharing their concerns about the incident.

"The Columbia Police Department will continue to work to earn the trust of the community that it serves," the statement said. "The actions exhibited last night are not a true representation of the courageous CPD men and women who proudly wear the police uniform. We will be accountable to the public we serve."

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin also said he approved of the police department's actions to promptly address the issue.

