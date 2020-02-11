Comcast working to restore cable, internet services across metro Atlanta after Zeta

Company officials said the company is prioritizing all polling locations where they provide internet services to ensure no impact to the voting process.

ATLANTA — While many across north Georgia and metro Atlanta have had their power restored following Tropical Storm Zeta, some Comcast Xfinity customers are still waiting for cable and internet services to come back online.

According to Alex Horwitz, Comcast's vice president of public relations, the company has restored services to the majority of its Atlanta-area customers.

He said their technical crews have been placing and refueling generators, assessing damage, and initiating repairs in areas where it is safe to do so.

"We’re also working very closely with state and local governments and power companies to coordinate efforts during the restoration process," Horwitz said. "In addition, we are prioritizing and addressing all polling locations where we are the provider, to ensure there is no impact to the voting process."

He said the company is aware of remaining service interruptions and that they are mainly due to commercial power outages or restricted access to facilities due to hazardous conditions and closures.

"For most customers, services should be restored after all power is restored and access to damaged facilities and downed lines have been cleared," Horwitz said.

He said though customers may have restored power, there are instances where power may not have been fully restored to the local Comcast distribution point serving the customer's neighborhood. Once that area can be cleared and access gained, Horwitz said, Comcast crews will continue to work until services can be restored for all customers.

According to Horwitz, if power has been restored to a home and a customer is still experiencing interruptions, rebooting their modem or router may help:

Unplug your equipment from its power source.

Wait 30 seconds.

Plug your equipment back into the power source.

For additional assistance, he said, customers may visit Xfinity.com/MyAccount from any secure, internet-enabled mobile device.

Horwitz said Comcast is making its Xfinity public WiFi hotspots across metro Atlanta available to customers and non-customers.