Mothers join forces to march against gun violence in Atlanta

A group of activists, including mothers who lost their children to violence, gathered at the Juvenile Court to kick off the march to Cleophas Johnson Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Taking back the community was the theme of the Mother's Against Gang Violence March in southwest Atlanta Saturday.

A group of activists, including mothers who lost their children to violence, gathered at the Juvenile Court to kick off the march to Cleophas Johnson Park.

One of the women in the crowd was Sherri Nole. She flew in from Chicago to join the March. Her son was killed in Jackson, Mississippi.

"Being a mother who lost her son, Alex...I felt it was imperative for me to find and support mothers to use," she told 11Alive's Karys Belger.

The group chanted sayings like, "Our kids deserve to live," as they made their way to the park. Drivers honked their horns in support along the way.

Also in the crowd was Takesia Shields. She founded the group Mothers Against Gang Violence. After losing a child to mass incarceration, she says it's crucial to pass along the knowledge she's gained from other families.

"A lot of these families, I saw their kids being born. But now within the violence perspective, I'm assisting with burial," she stated.

Along with the others, she's hoping this march will lead others to take action to better the community.