Community where Rayshard Brooks was killed reacts to decision to drop officers' charges

The community said they will continue to fight for justice and try and heal.

ATLANTA — The images of a burning Wendy's and streets filled with people are just as vivid more than two years later for several community members in the Peoplestown neighborhood. The decision by a special prosecutor to drop all charges for the two officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks sent shockwaves once again through a community that's still healing.

“None of that should’ve transpired," Columbus Ward said. "There are alternative ways and means to deal with people who have been drinking. They should’ve been trained better to deal with people who have been drinking.”

Ward, the vice chair for the neighborhood planning unit that encompasses Peoplestown and the block where Brooks was shot on University Avenue, said he was disappointed to hear the news that a special prosecutor determined it was "reasonable" to use deadly force in the case. Ward claimed Brooks was not a threat to Atlanta police officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan, because he was intoxicated.

However, special prosecutor Pete Skandalakis determined differently. During a press conference Tuesday, Skandalakis and his team showed video and presented evidence and analysis that they said justified how Rolfe and Brosnan acted within their scope as police officers.

"Brosnan and Rolfe committed no crimes and both acted reasonable," Skandalakis said. "Both acted in accordance with well-established law in use of force.

Members of the community still feel the emotions of that day over two years ago, the day Brooks died and the week their community changed forever.

"One of my sons was shot, so can you imagine the thoughts I had when I heard about what happened to him? That's wrong," longtime resident Bertha Darden said. “I’ve seen so much happen to our young Black men, which is disturbing for me as a parent. I believe in justice and having the police department, because we need them. We really do. But they need to be trained how to deal with people mentally.”

Residents like Tinnie Prather said this could offer the community a chance to come together, pray and unite around a continued fight for justice in the wake of a decision with which many people in the community do not agree.

"We have to get out there and do whatever it takes for someone to listen, and keep on doing it, try to get folks to not give up," Prather said. “It’s going to take more than praying. It’s going to take something we can get our children interested in more than anger.”

May Johnson said she worries about agitators coming in and sparking violent protests in a heated environment. Johnson said the community just cannot afford the type of violence that led to the burning of a Wendy's in 2020.

Photos | Wendy's on University Ave. gutted by fire during protests 1/23

2/23

3/23

4/23

5/23

6/23

7/23

8/23

9/23

10/23

11/23

12/23

13/23

14/23

15/23

16/23

17/23

18/23

19/23

20/23

21/23

22/23

23/23 1 / 23

“When you have a rally like that, other people will come into that environment and inject their views of what they want to see happen," Johnson said. "But don’t bring the foolishness with you. We don’t want to burn nothing down, because when you burn it down, it takes years to replace it. It’s just another eyesore in the neighborhood.”