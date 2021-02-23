Company working to dismantle Midtown crane thinks reinforcement work will be complete today

The crane became compromised on Friday.

ATLANTA — Residents from an evacuated building were finally given a window to safely retrieve personal items, but remain evacuated from their homes as work continues to dismantle a compromised construction crane in Midtown Atlanta.

Crews began working to stabilize the situation on Friday so that the crane can be dismantled, and on Tuesday the company performing the work, Brasfield & Gorrie, said it expects reinforcement work will be complete by the end of the day.

Crews will then "begin to put in place the appropriate structures to allow for safe dismantling of the crane," an update said.

"The process of erecting those structures will continue through this evening and into tomorrow," Brasfield & Gorrie said. "The processes of dismantling the crane and disassembling the equipment used in this effort will take significant time."

In the meantime, West Peachtree St. NW between 10th and 14th Streets remains closed, and businesses in the area remain closed.

The company said evacuated residents had a window last night "to safely retrieve personal items."

"Since Friday, we have worked with building management of the evacuated residential building to make sure their residents are safe and to provide accommodations as needed during the evacuation," the company said. "We are grateful for the patience of residents, property owners, and other neighbors who are impacted by this situation and remain in communication with them."