Hartsfield-Jackson airport invoices spark concerns after nearly $40K spent on photoshoots, food and makeup

The invoices also include personal items like an invoice for a funeral repast. Here's what we found.

ATLANTA — Concerns about wasteful spending rock Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. 11Alive obtained invoices that detail almost $40,000 being spent by airport officials for photoshoots, food and makeup.

“The airport is like a little citadel on its own. It sits out there and operates on a level of autonomy and very little accountability and that’s probably the biggest problem,” said a whistleblower, who asked 11Alive to hide their identity out of fear of retaliation.

They said for years they have seen officials at the airport waste funds.

“There’s an institutional arrogance out there that says that 'We’re untouchable and that we can, and buy, and say whatever we want. And we can spend $40,000 taking pictures and what are you gonna do about it?'” the whistleblower added.

So, 11Alive made an open records request and the documents we received appear to confirm the allegations.

In May 2022, there was a photoshoot invoice for more than $14,000, which also included makeup. In September 2022, there was another invoice this one for $19,875. The document shows it was for airport concession photography.

However, the invoices go beyond the photoshoots to include personal items like an invoice for a funeral repast, which is an informal dinner and memorial service after the burial. That’s when 11Alive reached out to the airport for answers.

“I looked at the invoice and I determined it was inappropriate. I immediately asked my internal auditor to do a forensic analysis of it,” Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport General Manager Balram Bheodari said.

Bheodari said they pulled over 300 invoices and confirmed there were four invoices, which add up to about $4,000 documenting inappropriate actions. This includes paying for the repast, but as for the pricey photoshoot he said it was justified.

“What we have spent in terms of these two invoices that are legitimate is virtual investment to promote this airport to continue to grow this airport to strengthen the economic vitality of this region,” added Bheodari, who said the airport is running a $66 billion operation, that requires global promotions.

Still, they are taking action for the $4,000 of inappropriate spending.

“There is going to be a level of oversight starting with the individual, who is requesting to expand money all the way up to the general manager level for final approval before any money is expended,” Bheodari said.

The whistleblower added, “Anybody with a brain knows that it didn’t cost that much to get good photographs of your leaders or of your airport planes or whatever taking pictures of, you clearly went for the Ferrari of photographers.”

Officials said they were not aware of the transaction -- where the airport employee paid for their family member's repast. Those responsible resigned before officials began their internal investigation.