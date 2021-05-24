Atlanta Public Schools hosting in-person graduation ceremonies this week

This year, outdoor graduation ceremonies will be held for 12 APS high schools at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Georgia Tech's campus.

ATLANTA — Congratulations to Atlanta Public Schools Class of 2021! This year, students are returning to the main stage as graduation ceremonies are taking place in-person at Bobby Dodd Stadium on the Georgia Tech campus.

Outdoor graduation ceremonies will be held for 12 APS high schools at the stadium from May 24-27.

District spokesman Seth Coleman tells 11Alive that masks are required for the ceremony, hand sanitizer will be readily available, and attendees will be urged to follow social distancing protocols.

Last year, the onset of COVID-19 forced the District to cancel its plan to host high school graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020 at Georgia Tech’s McCamish Pavilion, where the ceremonies were held for the first time in 2019. Instead, APS held two combined ceremonies for its high schools, outdoors in November at the District’s Lakewood Stadium.

Here is the schedule (ceremonies will be held rain or shine, unless there is severe inclement weather):

Monday, May 24, 2021

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, Noon.



Benjamin E. Mays High School, 7 PM



Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Business Engineering Science and Technology Academy, 9 a.m.

Frederick Douglass High School, Noon



Henry W. Grady High School, 7 p.m.



Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School, 9 a.m.



South Atlanta High School, Noon

Maynard H. Jackson High School, 7 p.m.



Thursday, May 27, 2021

Booker T. Washington High School, 9 a.m.



Carver Science Technology Engineering Arts and Math (STEAM) and Carver Early College Academy, Noon