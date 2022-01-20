Congressman Hank Johnson self-isolating after testing positive for COVID

Rep. Johnson said he had received his primary vaccines and a booster shot

ATLANTA — Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson announced that he tested positive for COVID Thursday.

A release stated Rep. Johnson is experiencing "mild symptoms of a head cold with cough, chills and congestion." Johnson is self-isolating and in the process of contact tracing.

The release added that the congressman had been feeling symptomatic, so he took a rapid at-home test. He is also waiting for his results to come back for his PCR test, according to the release.

“I’m grateful for having received the vaccines and the booster and encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Rep. Johnson. “Our hospitals in Georgia and around the country are in crisis with COVID-19 cases. All of us should be doing everything we can to help reduce coronavirus infections so our emergency rooms, hospitals and healthcare workers are not overrun.”