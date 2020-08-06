Lewis, who is currently battling a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, spoke on racial injustice impacting the nation.

ATLANTA — Iconic civil rights leader and longtime Congressman John Lewis will appear on Monday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show via video chat.

A representative for the show says Lewis, who is currently battling a pancreatic cancer diagnosis, spoke on racial injustice impacting the nation.

“We must continue to find a way to take the whole idea of being peaceful, engage in non-violent direct action and get people the respect and dignity and worth of every human being," Lewis said.

The civil rights icon reflected on his past experience of being brutalized at the hands of police in Selma, Alabama.

“I will never, ever, ever for get when I was beaten on bridge in Selma, Alabama, and tear gassed. I thought I was going to die. But somehow, I lived and to witnessed and unbelievable change that occurred in America,” he added. “But we still have so far to go. There are still too many people that have been left out and left behind because of their color, race, or sex. We’ve got to stop the madness. We’re only human, we must live as human beings.”

Rep. Lewis revealed what he thinks will happen to the officers charged in the George Floyd case, and how it gives him hope to see people all around the world becoming allies to the black community.

The activist encourages people to accept non-violence as a way of life and shares he’s optimistic Americans will vote to “turn this country upside down and set it right side up.”

DeGeneres thanked Lewis for his contributions to society and for taking time to appear on her show.

