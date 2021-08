The crane is located on 12th Street, between K Street and L Street, on the west side of the Hyatt Regency in downtown.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews are on the scene after a large construction crane tipped over in downtown Sacramento on Saturday.

The crane is located on 12th Street, between K Street and L Street, on the west side of the Hyatt Regency in downtown. The incident has completely blocked all traffic on 12th Street.

It is unclear what caused the crane to fall over. So far there have been no reports of damage or injuries due to this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

