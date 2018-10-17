ATLANTA — A construction crew made a surprise discovery while working in northwest Atlanta, Tuesday.

According to Atlanta Police, the crew was site surveying in the 700 block of Wheeler Street when they found skeletal remains.

Police said the place where the remains were found is an "isolated, heavily-wooded area" off a dead-end street.

Crime scene investigators responded to process the scene; the Fulton County Medical Examiner also went to the scene to remove the remains.

So far, investigators have no information on the identity of the remains, nor do they know the manner of death. Investigators will perform a DNA analysis to help answer those questions.

No other information was available.

