x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Construction worker killed after concrete stairwell fell on him, officials say

This is a developing story.
Credit: 11Alive

ATLANTA — A construction worker has been killed after a concrete stairwell fell on him Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to the incident at 1220 Gun Club Road NW shortly before 4 p.m. When crews arrived, the man was found dead. Crews are currently at the scene working to remove his body, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.

When the stairwell fell, it also struck a gas meter, AFR said.

11Alive is working to find out more about what happened, we'll continue to update as we learn more. 

Credit: 11Alive

Related Articles

In Other News

Lilburn railroad crossing maintanence