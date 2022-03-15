Construction worker killed after concrete stairwell fell on him, officials say

ATLANTA — A construction worker has been killed after a concrete stairwell fell on him Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews responded to the incident at 1220 Gun Club Road NW shortly before 4 p.m. When crews arrived, the man was found dead. Crews are currently at the scene working to remove his body, Atlanta Fire Rescue said.
When the stairwell fell, it also struck a gas meter, AFR said.
11Alive is working to find out more about what happened, we'll continue to update as we learn more.