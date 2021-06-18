Police: Driver veers off road, kills construction worker in Doraville and leaves

A driver in a green Kia Soul was traveling northbound on Buford Highway near a construction site when the driver veered off of the road and hit the worker.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a construction worker was struck and killed by a driver that left the scene on Friday.

According to Doraville Police, a CW Matthews construction employee was standing on the right shoulder, talking to a dump truck driver in a construction zone on Buford Highway near Oakmont Avenue, when a green Kia Soul traveling northbound veered off the roadway and hit the worker.

Police said the worker hit the dump truck and was thrown from the scene. The driver of the Kia Soul then left the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time.