2 construction workers hit by car on Roswell Road in Marietta, driver runs: police

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for the driver who hit two construction workers early Sunday morning in Marietta.
It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Roswell Road under the Interstate 75 overpass, the Marietta Police Department said in a statement.
They said two construction workers, 38-year-old Jimmy Varraza and 28-year-old Oscar Aguilar, were setting up a directional board for a lane closure when the driver of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta failed to yield and hit the message board and construction workers.
Both men were taken to Grady Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver, however, got out of the car and ran away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer K. Bedford at (770) 794-5364.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.