2 construction workers hit by car on Roswell Road in Marietta, driver runs: police

It happened early Sunday morning under the I-75 overpass.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police are looking for the driver who hit two construction workers early Sunday morning in Marietta.

It happened around 1:40 a.m. on Roswell Road under the Interstate 75 overpass, the Marietta Police Department said in a statement.

They said two construction workers, 38-year-old Jimmy Varraza and 28-year-old Oscar Aguilar, were setting up a directional board for a lane closure when the driver of a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta failed to yield and hit the message board and construction workers.

Both men were taken to Grady Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver, however, got out of the car and ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer K. Bedford at (770) 794-5364.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.