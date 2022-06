New Kids On The Block will be in Atlanta as part of their Mixtape Tour on July 7.

ATLANTA — 11Alive and Live Nation are teaming up to give you a chance to be hangin' tough with New Kids On The Block this Thursday, July 7 at State Farm Arena!

One grand prize winner will receive two (2) tickets to the show as well as a Meet & Greet session, and four (4) winners will receive two (2) tickets to the show.

The entry period is June 30, 2022 through July 4, 2022. Winners will be notified on or about July 5, 2022.