ATLANTA — The AJC Peachtree Road Race is back on July 4, 2022 and 11Alive and the Atlanta Track Club are looking for performers to enter the 'Oh, Say Can You Sing?' contest for the chance to sing the national anthem at the start line of the AJC Peachtree Road Race and Microsoft Peachtree Junior (July 3) in Atlanta.

The entry period for the contest runs from Monday, June 6 at 12 p.m. to Thursday, June 9 at 12 p.m. Finalists will be announced Friday, June 10 and the public will have the chance to vote from June 13-16. Winners will be announced Friday, June 17 on 11Alive News at Noon.

HOW TO ENTER - AJC PEACHTREE ROAD RACE CONTEST:

To qualify for the AJC Peachtree Road Race contest, entrants must live in the metro Atlanta area and be 15 years of age or older at time of entry.

Email a link or file of an original video of entrant singing the national anthem to contest@11Alive.com. Include entrant's full name and city.

Video must be no longer than three (3) minutes in length.

Submit your entry by Thursday, June 9 at 12 p.m.

Finalists will be notified by Friday, June 10. Voting for the top 4 finalists will begin Monday, June 13 on 11Alive.com and public votes will determine winners by Friday, June 17.

HOW TO ENTER - MICROSOFT PEACHTREE JUNIOR CONTEST:

To qualify for the Microsoft Peachtree Junior contest, entrants must live in the metro Atlanta area and be 14 years of age or younger at time of entry.

Email a link or file of an original video of entrant singing the national anthem to contest@11Alive.com. Include entrant's full name and city.

Video must be no longer than three (3) minutes in length.

Submit your entry by Thursday, June 9 at 12 p.m.

Finalists will be notified by Friday, June 10. Voting for top 4 finalists will begin Monday, June 13 on 11Alive.com and public votes will determine winners by Friday, June 17.

Good luck! Official rules can be found here.