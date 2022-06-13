The winner will perform at the start line of the race on July 3 in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Young singers from across metro Atlanta entered for the chance to sing the national anthem at the start line of the Microsoft Peachtree Junior on July 3 in Atlanta.

Two finalists have been selected and we need your help to pick the winner!

View the performances below and click on the link at the end to vote on your favorite.

Voting closes on Thursday, June 16 at 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on 11Alive News at Noon on Friday, June 17.

1) KAITLYN HENDRIX

2) TIFFANY GONZALEZ