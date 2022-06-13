The winner will perform the national anthem at the start of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July Fourth.

ATLANTA — Imagine it now: A warm Atlanta morning with thousands of runners lining up for the world's largest 10k, the national anthem carrying through the excitement at Lenox Square just before military jets fly overhead. This July Fourth, it will be a reality!

Singers from across metro Atlanta entered to win the chance to sing the national anthem at the start line of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on the Fourth of July. Four finalists were selected and we need your help to vote on the winner!

Watch the performances below and click on the link at the end to vote for your favorite performance.

Voting closes on Thursday, June 16 at 12:00 p.m. The winner will be announced on 11Alive News at Noon on Friday, June 17.

1) CHRISTOPHER ROBINSON II

2) RACHEL NORMAN

3) SYDNEY ECKART

4) OLIVIA DOUCETTE



