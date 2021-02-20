Contractors work to dismantle unstable crane in jeopardy of falling

On Friday, Atlanta Fire Public Information Officer Cortez Stafford said streets could be shut down for the next 24 to 48 hours as crews work to dismantle the crane.

ATLANTA — Crew members from Brasfield and Gorrie, a construction firm in charge of dismantling an unstable crane in downtown Atlanta, are still working around the clock for a safe landing.

The incident prompted roadway closures and evacuations in downtown Atlanta Friday morning, contractors report. The crane is leaning right into a building located at 13th and West Peachtree Street.

According to Brasfield and Gorrie, crews are continuously working to complete this task.

"Our team and consultants worked through the night to establish a plan to remove the crane safely," the company wrote in a state on its website.

The company also detailed "increased activity" in the area as crews continue to build and properly position the cranes. This will take "significant time" to put together, the site mentioned.

West Peachtree remains shutdown between 10th Street and 14th Street, in addition to a few other roads in the area. People who need to navigate in the area will have to take alternate roads, and will be impacted by traffic congestion.

On Friday, Atlanta Fire Public Information Officer Cortez Stafford said streets could be shut down for the next 24 to 48 hours as crews work to dismantle the crane.

There was a reported mechanical failure while construction workers were taking down the crane, according to Atlanta Fire. The crane operator managed to get out safely.

“The team is reinforcing the tower crane that will then be dismantled," the contractors noted.

They are assisting residents to get items out of their homes as a precautionary measure.

"We appreciate the residents’ and community’s patience during this process.”