Jimmy Frangis is helping convenience stores transition to EVs

ATLANTA — The Alpharetta-based company behind GasBuddy, a popular app that tracks gas prices, is now moving toward electric vehicles.

PDI Technologies is developing an app to help people find EV charging stations, CEO Jimmy Frangis said.

“The transition to electric vehicles is important for our industry,” Frangis told Atlanta Business Chronicle.

That’s because PDI, a 40-year-old company, is a leading technology solution provider for the convenience store industry. Its clients span retailers including Buc-ees, RaceTrac, 7-Eleven and QuikTrip, oil and gas companies such as Shell, ExxonMobil and Chevron, and consumer brands including Pepsi, Hershey’s and Anheuser-Busch.

“The industry is positioned, and we’re positioned, to really lead through this transition,” Frangis said. Along with the app, PDI Technologies has solutions to help its customers with EV pricing strategies, charging station cybersecurity and transaction processes.