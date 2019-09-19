CONYERS, Ga. — Days after three teens were shot - more than 300 hundred people returned to the very spot to hold a vigil, calling for healing.

On Monday, Isaiah Reid, Jaime Hernandez, Jr. and Brandon Gresham were killed in what deputies called a botched attempted robbery. Deputies said one of them fired a shot at the owner of a home on White Oak Court in Conyers just after 4 a.m. The three were killed when the homeowner fired back.

Wednesday night's vigil, hosted by Bible Way Worldwide Outreach Ministry, opened with words of prayer.

On one side, there were families and a community trying to understand what happened - as they grieve.

"Reclaim our community and reclaim our children," explained Sandra Jackson-Lett with the Board of Education.

On the other side, there's a homeowner who police said was defending himself from an attempted robbery.

No one at Wednesday night's vigil said the teenagers were in the right. No one really talked about what happened. Instead, they said this isn’t how their lives should have ended.

The community, including Reid's uncle, begged teens to reach out if they need help and asked for everyone to hold each other accountable.

“I don’t want to see you next. I want to see everybody," Terrio Reid said. "I want to see everybody get somebody who you love and hold them close cause there there for you. I’m the one there. I’m the one there.”

Meanwhile, the teens' high school principal Dr. Brandi Johnson explained how the last few days have felt at Salem High School.

"We interacted with them every day. The faculty and staff, the teachers, we are really hurting," Johnson said.

Jaimie Hernandez, Isaiah Reed, Brandon Gresham

Sheriff investigators told 11Alive they’re still looking into the details. The homeowner’s response, officials said, could fall under Stand Your Ground laws, or even self-defense.

There were two other people with the homeowner who witnessed the shootings and know what happened. Sheriff's investigators said those two were interviewed, but they couldn’t give any more details until they officially release their report.

