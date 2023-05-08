Conyers man indicted for allegedly selling tranq, DOJ says

Tranq, otherwise known as Xylazine, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine. While not safe for humans, it's lethal effects are worsened when mixed with Fentanyl.

ATLANTA — A Conyers man was indicted on federal charges for allegedly selling a deadly mixture of tranq, according a release from to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Tranq, otherwise known as Xylazine, is a sedative used in veterinary medicine. It puts users in a zombie-like state. While not considered safe for humans, it's lethal effects are worsened when mixed with Fentanyl.

“Adding xylazine to an already dangerous drug like illicit fentanyl illustrates the ruthlessness of drug dealers’ pursuit of higher profits,” Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division, said.

The 36-year-old man is being charged with distribution of a controlled substance resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

According to the U.S. attorney, he allegedly sold two men $20 worth of a powdery substance at a Conyers gas station in 2021.

The men thought they were buying cocaine or heroin, but were actually sold the deadly tranq combination, U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan stated. One of the men died after using the drug, and the other was "seriously injured."

The Conyers Police Department investigated the incident and later identified the alleged drug dealer who sold the two men the drug.

“The reckless disregard for life by drug dealers can wreak havoc in any community,” Conyers Deputy Chief of Police Kim Lucas said.

According to the release, the Drug Enforcement Administration has seized the potentially deadly mixture in almost all 50 states. Law enforcement officials said they are seeing a growing number of the drug in their communities.