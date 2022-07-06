Police: Avoid Centennial Olympic Parkway in Conyers amid active investigation

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers Police is asking the public to avoid the area of Centennial Olympic Parkway near Steeple Chase Wednesday evening.
Authorities said they are conducting an active death investigation but have not provided specific details yet.
11Alive has a crew on the way to the scene and is working to find out more about what's happening.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.