CONYERS, Ga. — A significant police response has deployed to a plant in Conyers after a person was shot in a situation the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says remains active.

A person on scene reported heavy police activity at the Dart Container Corporation plant.

Rockdale County Schools tweets that Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School, C.J. Hicks Elementary and school district transportation offices all in the area are on lockdown "due to police activity in the area."

The school system says all students and staff are safe.

