All clear given after bomb threat reported at Conyers synagogue, police say

CONYERS, Ga. — Police have given the all-clear after a reported bomb threat at a Conyers synagogue Thursday night.

Conyers Police Department investigated the report at The Way of Yah along McDonough Highway. K-9 officers are at the synagogue, sniffing the perimeter, police said.

"It has been cleared by our Explosive Detection K9s and has been deemed SAFE," the police department said.

The report of this threat comes less than a month after a similar report forced evacuations at the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta complex in Midtown. The Aug. 16 bomb threat also forced evacuations at nearby buildings and the Breman Museum.

Georgia has been seeing an uptick in reports of antisemitism. A new study from the Anti-Defamation League shows antisemitic displays have hit the highest level ever recorded.

Just last month, Alpharetta Police Department launched an investigation after antisemitic flyers were distributed in several neighborhoods - an action that's happened in several neighborhoods across metro Atlanta.

