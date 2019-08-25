CONYERS, Ga. — A 15-year-old has been arrested after authorities say he shot a 12-year-old at a Conyers elementary school, Friday.

Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies responded to Peeks Chapel Elementary School off Avalon Parkway around 6:35 p.m. to find the 12-year-old shot.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and he is reportedly stable and communicating in the ICU, as of Sunday.

PREVIOUS: 12-year-old boy shot at elementary school in Conyers

Meanwhile, authorities took a 15-year-old into custody and charged him with aggravated assault and aggravated battery in connection with the shooting.

The case, however, remains under investigation.

MORE NEWS

Play resumes Sunday after PGA TOUR Championship lightning strike

'People running everywhere, screaming' | PGA TOUR Championship fans react to lightning strike that injured six

'I did what I had to do': Clark Atlanta student recalls helping woman injured in AUC shooting