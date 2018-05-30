CONYERS, Ga. – A deputy with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is facing two counts of stalking.

On May 27, James Campbell was arrested and charged with stalking after attempting to contact two women on separate occasions.

An arrest warrant stated the women texted Campbell on May 6 saying they didn’t want him to contact them or come to their home.

On May 8, Campbell attempted to contact the women and, according to the arrest warrant, they felt harassed and intimidated by Campbell due to his position as a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

Another arrest warrant stated that Campbell went back to the women’s house days later on May 19. This time, Campbell contacted the women at their home when he parked his vehicle in front of their driveway and blocked them in.

The sheriff's office said Campbell's arrest stemmed from a complaint that was filed with the Office of Professional Standards. The Internal Affairs investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

"It was on May 19 when we received the complaint, and at that point, as of Friday the 26, it was enough to issue a warrant," Yolande Lovingood-Moore, the public information officer for the sheriff's office said.

11Alive's Faith Abubey went to find out more about the arrest after Campbell’s court appearance. She spotted him walking out and asked if he wanted to make a comment about the charges.

"I don’t know what you’re talking about," Campbell told her.

Authorities did confirm that it was Campbell who 11Alive spotted.

Officials said Campbell was released on his own recognizance on Saturday and is currently on leave without pay.

