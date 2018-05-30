CONYERS, Ga. – A deputy with the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is facing two counts of stalking.

On May 27, James Campbell was arrested and charged with stalking after attempting to contact two women on separate occasions.

An arrest warrant stated the women texted Campbell on May 6 saying they didn’t want him to contact them or come to their home.

On May 8, Campbell attempted to contact the women and, according to the arrest warrant, they felt harassed and intimidated by Campbell due to his position as a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

Another arrest warrant stated that Campbell went back to the women’s house days later on May 19. This time, Campbell contacted the women at their home when he parked his vehicle in front of their driveway and blocked them in.

RELATED | 'I'm not sure what you’re talking about,' says Rockdale County deputy charged with stalking

The sheriff's office said Campbell's arrest stemmed from a complaint that was filed with the Office of Professional Standards. The Internal Affairs investigation was then turned over to the Criminal Investigation Division.

"It was on May 19 when we received the complaint, and at that point, as of Friday the 26, it was enough to issue a warrant," Yolande Lovingood-Moore, the public information officer for the sheriff's office said.

11Alive's Faith Abubey went to find out more about the arrest after Campbell’s court appearance. She spotted him walking out and asked if he wanted to make a comment about the charges.

"I don’t know what you’re talking about," Campbell told her.

Authorities did confirm that it was Campbell who 11Alive spotted.

Officials said Campbell was released on his own recognizance on Saturday and is currently on leave without pay.

Mug Shot Photos
01 / 242
Claude "Tex" McIver (Photo: Department of Corrections)
02 / 242
Shanel Velma Best (Photo: Gwinnett County Shierff)
03 / 242
(Photo: Newton County Sheriff's Office)
04 / 242
Jamario Pollard (Photo: Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
05 / 242
Austin Oney, 18 (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
06 / 242
07 / 242
08 / 242
09 / 242
10 / 242
11 / 242
12 / 242
13 / 242
Kevin Jerome was arrested on multiple felony counts out of Tennessee while he was driving passengers in an Uber in Cobb County on Sunday, May 20, 2018.
14 / 242
15 / 242
16 / 242
17 / 242
18 / 242
19 / 242
20 / 242
Rick Painter (Photo: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
21 / 242
Georgia Department of Corrections officials said Raul Prado ran off from a work detail in Augusta on Monday, May 7, 2018.
22 / 242
Ernest Leander Shaw, 65, faces 66 counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession of Schedule IV drugs and crossing guard line with drugs. Additional charges are pending.
23 / 242
24 / 242
25 / 242
Gainesville Police have charged 27-year-old Elmer B. Bonilla with enticing a child for indecent purposes and child molestation. He was arrested on April 23, 2018.
26 / 242
27 / 242
28 / 242
29 / 242
Jose Claros was convicted on charges of abusing his stepchildren and their mother on Tuesday, April 17, 2018.
30 / 242
31 / 242
26-year-old Jaquavious Johnson and 21-year-old Scean Mitchell have been convicted in the shooting death of 23-year-old Calvin Clark Jr. on July 14, 2017.
32 / 242
33 / 242
34 / 242
35 / 242
36 / 242
37 / 242
38 / 242
39 / 242
Gordon County Sheriff's Office
40 / 242
41 / 242
42 / 242
43 / 242
44 / 242
45 / 242
Police arrested Tyler Casey and Nathaniel Rabideau, both 19, on March 23, for the vandalism incident that occurred on March 19. Both are being charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and vandalism to a place of worship. (Henry County Jail)
46 / 242
47 / 242
48 / 242
Jonathan Benjamin Gersh
49 / 242
Jerry Bagley was arrested on Sun., Feb. 11, 2018 for the April 2017 murder of an 11-week-old infant in Bartow County. (Bartow Co. Jail)
50 / 242
51 / 242
Tracey Patrick Mug
52 / 242
Joshua Richards, 21
53 / 242
54 / 242
55 / 242
56 / 242
57 / 242
58 / 242
Jacob Picklesimer is charged in his 3-month-old daughter's death.
59 / 242
60 / 242
Michael Reynolds is charged in the death of an 18-month-old child.
61 / 242
19-year-old Deonta Taylor
62 / 242
63 / 242
64 / 242
65 / 242
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
66 / 242
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
67 / 242
Greenville residents Barry Lee Ellenburg, 41, Charlenne Virginia Ellenburg, 64 and Daniel Richard Odell, 35, were all arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty to children in the 1st degree.
68 / 242
Brandon David Cannon IMAGE HART COUNTY SHERIFF
69 / 242
70 / 242
Darrius Matthews (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
71 / 242
14-year-old Ronaldo Cruz, Norcross
72 / 242
16-year-old Omar Ramos, Norcross
73 / 242
74 / 242
75 / 242
(Photo: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
76 / 242
77 / 242
78 / 242
79 / 242
Richard Autry (Photo: Henry County Sheriff's Office)
80 / 242
Derek Jess Renfroe. (Paulding County Sheriff's Office)
81 / 242
Sidrick Melancon. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
82 / 242
Sadai Higgenbotham. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
83 / 242
Tyrone Kemp
84 / 242
85 / 242
Brandon Sewell (Cartersville PD)
86 / 242
87 / 242
McLin Wilson is accused of assault with a pool noodle
88 / 242
Marco Hernanded (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
89 / 242
SAMUEL ALEXANDER. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)
90 / 242
Mugshot of Dijanelle Fowler (DeKalb County PD)
91 / 242
92 / 242
93 / 242
Tara Marie Solem was accused of empersonating a police officer at a Chick-fil-A. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
94 / 242
(Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
95 / 242
Perry Brown, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Willie Joe Beasley. (Photo: Walton County Sheriff's Office)
96 / 242
97 / 242
Michael Wysolovski. Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office via 11Alive.
98 / 242
Lisa Alexander was charged with neglect after EMS found a disabled man living in "toxic" conditions with open wounds. (Photo: Murray County Sheriff's Office)
99 / 242
(Photo: DeKalb County Police Department)
100 / 242
Jessica Lane Hunt is accused of allowing her 8-month-old child to ingest cocaine
101 / 242
102 / 242
103 / 242
Bobbie Jessica Prather
104 / 242
105 / 242
106 / 242
Nicholas Deon Thrash has been accused of impregnating a 10-year-old girl in Marion, Ind. He was arrested on May 17, 2017, and was being held on 10 counts of felony child molesting. (Grant Co., Ind. Jail)
107 / 242
Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office
108 / 242
109 / 242
Darryl Cordell Floyd B/M 28 YOA. Charged with VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
110 / 242
Michael Lydon Strong B/M 36 YOA charged with: -VGCSA Possession of MDMA (Ecstasy) With Intent to Distribute -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
111 / 242
Charles Edward Brown B/M 53 YOA charged with -VGCSA Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms -VGCSA Possession of Methamphetamine -VGCSA Possession of Cocaine
112 / 242
Charles Nile, photo from Clayton Co. Sheriff's Office
113 / 242
42-year-old Jamel Harris was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
114 / 242
17-year-old Jakerius Henry was charged with murder after police said he played a role in shooting and killing a woman who was responding to an online ad. (Photo: DeKalb County Sheriff)
115 / 242
Police in Miami said Jayce Lii posed as the assistant to Adele's manager in order to get free concert tickets.
116 / 242
Benjamin Johnson, 39, of Covington was charged with murder, concealing the death of another and arson in the death and burning of a body in Covington on May 6, 2017. (Newton County Jail)
117 / 242
118 / 242
Frank Mash was accused of stealing election signs in the days leading up to Georgia's 6th District race. (Photo: Fulton County Jail)
119 / 242
Adam Scott Presley was arrested by Athens-Clarke County Police early Saturday morning after they said he stabbed three people while under the influence of LSD. (Athens-Clarke County PD)
120 / 242
Eric Anthony Moss (Photo: Rabun County Sheriff's Office)
121 / 242
Donny Eaton (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Officer)
122 / 242
Joseph Broxton
123 / 242
Daniel Pena
124 / 242
Photo of James Beard courtesy Dekalb Co.Sheriff's Office.
125 / 242
Samuel Washington is accused of stealing 45 guns.
126 / 242
Kenneth Corely is accused of stealing 45 guns.
127 / 242
Kent Igleheart (DeKalb County Jail)
128 / 242
Chicago Bears cornerback Deiondre Hall (L) and Green Bay Packers cornerback Makinton Dorleant were arrested outside a bar in Cedar Falls, Iowa on March 25, 2017. (Black Hawk County Jail)
129 / 242
130 / 242
131 / 242
Thomas Edvalson was sentenced for hosting a site for child porn and offering a "how-to" guide for others to set up their own.
132 / 242
Dontavious Contrell Rucker (Photo: Banks County Sheriff's Office)
133 / 242
134 / 242
135 / 242
136 / 242
137 / 242
Ron Gorman, 51, was charged with more than 260 counts related to alleged repeated sexual assault of a teen victim out of Pennsylvania. He was picked up in Cobb County. (Photo: Cobb County Sheriff's Office)
138 / 242
33-year-old Terryon Harris. (Photo: Doraville Police Department)
139 / 242
Zhibin Duan was charged with murder after investigators found his estranged wife's body inside his home.
140 / 242
Selena Delatorre
141 / 242
Brian Weikel, 37 years old of Acworth arrested for impersonating a police officer.
142 / 242
James Lumpkin
143 / 242
Dale Tice.
144 / 242
Order of incarceration | Remanded, Lumpkin County Courthouse on June 4, 2003 | Age: 22
145 / 242
DUI, failure to maintain lane | Arrested on GA 75 on Jan. 11, 2002 | Age: 20
146 / 242
Time to serve | Turned self in on March 14, 2003 | Age: 22
147 / 242
Joshua Boone was charged iwth vehicular homicide after police say he drove the wrong way on I-85, crashed into a vehicle, and killed the driver.
148 / 242
Known as Spladder the clown, White was a member of the Whitfield Fire Clown Posse. The group visited schools in the area and taught them fire safety while dressed as clowns.
149 / 242
A booking photo of Adam Densmore who was arrested in Oklahoma.
150 / 242
Omar Malcolm was arrested for a robbery he stopped.
151 / 242
152 / 242
153 / 242
Earl Cherry, 50, was arrested and charged with the murder of his wife, Sandy.
154 / 242
Joshua Darnell Coleman
155 / 242
156 / 242
CRUZ BARRERA-LUGO
157 / 242
158 / 242
Mario Antwoin Teasley
159 / 242
Kendra Jacinta Johnson
160 / 242
Quintavius Williams
161 / 242
Robert Bradley
162 / 242
Keith Denmon.
163 / 242
164 / 242
Matthew Flesher was arrested and charged after police found video evidence he'd be spying on his neighbors for years.
165 / 242
ACWORTH, Ga. &ndash; Bartow County Sheriff's Office has arrested 24-year-old Ryan Erikson for possession of child pornography.
166 / 242
Amir Williams, 26
167 / 242
Escaped Tennessee inmate David Frazier was captured Wednesday Dec. 28 in Forsyth County Georgia after being on the run for two days.
168 / 242
Darrel L. Eaker II, 43 of Ballground, Georgia has been charged with malice murder FVA and aggravated assault FVA
169 / 242
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. &ndash; Gwinnett County Police have arrested 34-year-old Nicholas Kelley for his sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl.
170 / 242
Kelly Grace O'Brien is accused of trying to steal thousands of dollars of teeth whitening strips and razor blades from a Walmart.
171 / 242
23-year-old Brittany Wiggins is wanted for the murder of her husband Demarcus Myers.
172 / 242
Jahleel Brown, along with his step-son, was charged in the death of Brown's 14-year-old daughter's Dec. 6 death. Both Brown and the juvenile were charged with Reckless Conduct and Involuntary Manslaughter.
173 / 242
Errol Martinez
174 / 242
Dejour Weston
175 / 242
Amanda Davis IMAGE COBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
176 / 242
Jose Rodriguez was arrested December 6 in Newnan on charges of impersonating an officer, shoplifting and obstruction of officers (Newnan PD)
177 / 242
Cynthia Mann Klaudt, 60, was arrested Thursday after a bloody altercation with her husband.
178 / 242
Elijah Williams Ramoutar, 19
179 / 242
Antonio Gee was arrested on multiple charges after the four-hour standoff in a Mableton home on Wed., December 7, 2016 (Cobb County Jail mugshot)
180 / 242
Leroy Coleman
181 / 242
Police arrested Terique Hall after he allegedly strangled a woman to death inside a DeKalb County hotel.
182 / 242
Orlando Gibson
183 / 242
Xavier Gibson
184 / 242
Authorities say 50-year-old Ronald Mark Clark of Woodstock, Ga. was behind multiple burglaries in the Marietta-area during which he forced open unoccupied homes and took high-end kitchen ranges.
185 / 242
Christopher Florence was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
186 / 242
Kenneth Eric Jackson was indicted for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
187 / 242
Marco Watson was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
188 / 242
Eunice English was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
189 / 242
Devin Thomas was named along with the leader of a local sect of the Bloods gang in an indictment for the shooting-death of a 9-month-old baby.
190 / 242
191 / 242
192 / 242
Damarius Thompson, 25(left) and Shontavious Chestnut, 25(right)
193 / 242
Quentin Brown was arrested in connection with a carjacking at Perimeter Mall.
194 / 242
Dustin York
195 / 242
Alexander McDaniel (Photo: Fulton County Government)
196 / 242
Tracia Hubbard, 48, is accused of shooting Brandon Parker, 33, to death after the two argued outside of her mother's home at 739 Grosso Ave.
197 / 242
Gregory Andre Stillwell is accused of attacking an elderly woman. (Photo: McDonough Police Department)
198 / 242
Thomas Sickman, a teacher at Heard County High, is accused of having sex with a student. (Photo: Heard County Sheriff's Office)
199 / 242
Police arrested Isaac Lee Johnson for a fatal stabbing at a homeless camp.
200 / 242
John Nicholson
201 / 242
Anthony Argento
202 / 242
Joshua Hughes
203 / 242
Donald Ragin
204 / 242
Joshua Mascharka
205 / 242
Benjamin Passmore
206 / 242
David McCormick
207 / 242
Joshua Taft
208 / 242
Josh Cubas
209 / 242
Aron Davis (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
210 / 242
Jonathan Michael Wimbs is accused of striking a police K9 several times with brass knuckles (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
211 / 242
Eugene Lamar Mitchell
212 / 242
Travion Terrell Hall
213 / 242
Julian Michael Rochester
214 / 242
Chad Johnathan Clay mug shot
215 / 242
Anthony Hicks
216 / 242
Boaz Anthony Fordyce
217 / 242
Willis Johnson
218 / 242
Kelless Twohearts Lory, 58, faces two life sentences plus 40 years after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated child molestation and two counts of molestation.
219 / 242
Todd, a Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Cadet, is charged with sneaking in drugs, liquor and even a phone to an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.
220 / 242
Tory Mack is facing child cruelty charges. (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
221 / 242
Elizabeth Mack was charged after authorities said she allowed her husband to beat her child (Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department)
222 / 242
Marcus Vick was arrested after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Virginia (WVEC)
223 / 242
Autum Bailey
224 / 242
Jezlias Masonett
225 / 242
Leslie Ford is accused of assaulting his girlfriend.
226 / 242
Arielle McMillan
227 / 242
Jeri Quezada (Grand Prairie Police Department)
228 / 242
Nyree Rapley is accused of firing off a gun during an argument. (Photo: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
229 / 242
Marlo Pinnock
230 / 242
Richard Perry
231 / 242
Daniel Dutton, an assistant basketball coach at Marist School, was arrested on child pornography possession charges.
232 / 242
White, Ga. Officer Blake Scheff
233 / 242
White Police Chief David King
234 / 242
“Katt” Micah Sierra Williams was arrested on a battery charge in Gainesville, Ga.
235 / 242
Kevin Harrison is charged in the death of his wife
236 / 242
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
237 / 242
Suspected of drugging and raping a juvenile.
238 / 242
Quintarious Walker was arrested in the death of a couple whose bodies were found in a Norcross neighborhood.
239 / 242
Bernard Benta, 46
240 / 242
Ulysses Clark
241 / 242
Clifford Bernard Neal is accused of shaking off a Taser shot and throwing an officer from a moving vehicle
242 / 242
Jeremiah Walker, 19
© 2018 WXIA