ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are still working to determine who was shooting guns just outside of Conyers on Friday afternoon - and why.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the area of Brentwood Crossing and Greystone Trace around 4:30 p.m. to reports of someone firing weapons.

A witness informed them that there was an exchange of gunfire between unidentified suspects. The sheriff's office said in a statement that they're still trying to find more witnesses to the crime

At this point, it's unclear who was shooting and the sheriff's office hasn't said if they believe anyone was injured. It's also not clear - at least publicly - how many people were involved in the violent dispute.

Satellite imagery of the neighborhood where the shooting happened shows what appears to be an up-scale residential area to the south of I-20 which is about a mile outside of the city of Conyers.

The sheriff's office vowed to release more information about the incident. Check back for updates as they become available.

