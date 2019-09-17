CONYERS, Ga. — Family members identified two of the teens killed after authorities claim they were involved in an attempted robbery in Rockdale County.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said the teens, two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old, were killed during an exchange of gunfire. It appears the teens were attempting to rob three people in the front yard of a home, authorities said.

The incident happened just after 4 a.m. off Flat Shoals Road on White Oak Court in Conyers.

Family members identified two of the teens killed as 16-year-old Isaiah Reid and his 15-year-old sibling Jaime Hernandez.

“They was loving, they was brothers," said LaShawn Thornton, their aunt.

The brothers were shot to death along with a 16-year-old friend outside of a man's house.

Jaimie Hernandez and Isaiah Reid

Courtesy of Family

Rockdale County Sheriff Eric Levett telling us the three teens had come to rob the homeowner and his family in the middle of the night.

“When deputies arrived, they did find masks on the young men," Sheriff Levett said.

Authorities claim the three teens tried to rob three residents in the front yard, and one of them fired shots. However, one of the intended victims returned fire, killing the three boys.

Thornton said their family is aching for answers, wondering why they were out in the middle of the night wearing masks.

"I hope that someone can come forward and let us know what’s going on. Because this is, like, devastating to my family. There are three teens that are dead, now," she said. “And we all loved them.”

The homeowner, getting word to 11Alive through a neighbor, that he is not ready to comment.

The sheriff's office said they are still investigating.

