Rockdale County deputies find human remains during drowning call, sheriff's office says

CONYERS, Ga. — Rockdale County sheriff's deputies are working to identify human remains located during a drowning call over the weekend.

Deputies were called to a drowning call along Wilson Road Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and found human remains, the sheriff's office said.

"We are also aware and looking into the possible connection to an ongoing Missing Persons case," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "At this time, we cannot confirm the identity of the victim as RCSO investigators are still awaiting the medical examiner's report."

The sheriff's office did not provide any other details.

