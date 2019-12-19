ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect accused of fleeing the state after allegedly killing a man at Conyers plant is back in Georgia.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Cameron Golden has been extradited following his arrest in Alabama. He's charged with murder and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.

On the morning of Dec. 13, deputies were called to the Dart Container Corporation on Highway 138 to respond to shots fired.

When they arrived, authorities learned that an employee at the plant, 42-year-old Taurus Andrews, had been shot. He was taken to the hospital but later died.

The suspect, Golden, left the scene but was arrested at a bus station in Birmingham, Alabama.

RELATED: Man killed at work after teen gunman shoots him, flees to Alabama

Cameron Corvell Golden

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

At a press conference that same day, Sheriff Eric Levett said Golden was also an employee at the plant. He indicated Golden was in a temporary position.

The victim's sister, Sherrika Sidwell-McKay told 11Alive "the world should know about the greatest brother ever."

RELATED: Conyers plant shooting victim 'so full of life,' sister recalls

Family

To him, family was first, she said. He had four siblings and no kids of his own but loved his nieces and nephews.

"He was very honest. The type of person that you would want to be your friend because he would tell you the truth and not what you want to hear," Sidwell-McKay said.

MORE HEADLINES:

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'

Gang members sentenced in 'the most horrific death' in recent county history