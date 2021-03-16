Conyers Police K-9 officer gets bullet-proof vest donated

The vests can cost anywhere from $1,744 to $2,283.

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers Police K-9 officer Wick is going to be more protected when he's out in the field with his handler Brandon DeCosse, thanks to a donation of a bullet- and stab-protective vest he's set to receive, the department announced Tuesday.

The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s made the donation of the vest, which can cost anywhere from $1,744 to $2,283, they said.

“K-9 Officer DeCosse and his partner Wick have already made great cases together and have a great working relationship,” Police Chief Gene Wilson said. “We are proud of their partnership and look forward to all they will accomplish together, more safely, with the crucial need of this vest.”

Wick’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, has provided over 4,210 vests to K-9 officers in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.