NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Conyers Police sergeant has been arrested for two felony charges related to sexual assault of a child, officials confirm.

According to the Newton County Sheriff's Office, Melissa Ann Staton was arrested May 17 for felony child molestation and sexual battery.

The arrest stems from an earlier incident that allegedly happened inside a Covington, Georgia home.

According to an incident report from the sheriff's office, a deputy got a call back on April 24 about a child molestation. The caller told deputies that her ex-wife, Stanton, molested her daughter.

After an investigation, authorities arrested Staton and charged her with the two felony crimes.

Stanton was booked into the Newton County Jail, but was released the same day on a $16,000 bond.

11Alive reached out the Conyers Police Department, who confirmed Staton is still employed with the City of Conyers. However, they said she has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the department conducts their own internal investigation in conjunction with the criminal investigation.

