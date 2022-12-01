Police investigating Conyers road-rage incident on I-20

A car was struck several times, but the driver is OK.

CONYERS, Ga. — Conyers Police Department traffic investigators are looking into what they call a road rage incident that happened Thursday morning.

Police said two drivers were heading down Interstate 20 when one of them pulled out a gun and fired shots just before Salem Road. The victim's car was hit several times, according to police, but the driver was not hit.

"Conyers police are actively following up on several leads at this point but no arrests have been made," the department said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.