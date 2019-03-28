CONYERS, Ga. — Nine men are in a metro Atlanta jail after a sting targeting "Johns" soliciting prostitutes.

The operation happened on March 22 in Conyers - one of more than 20 that have taken place since 2013. For law enforcement in Conyers, that year is significant because of two violent acts that were tied to prostitution.

One involved a John being robbed by two men after setting up a meeting with a prostitute on what the department described then as a "popular advertising site."

The second happened a month later and involved four men who allegedly kidnapped, raped and robbed two women who posted an ad for prostitution on another site.

Since then, Conyers Police Chief Gene Wilson and the criminal investigation division have implemented the stings as part of a plan to push back against prostitution and pandering in the city.

"With subsequent news coverage and word of mouth, would-be Johns and prostitutes have proclaimed 'Conyers is hot' and are deterred from bringing their business, and the violent crime that comes with it, to our city," the police department shared on social media.

In addition to the pandering and disorderly conduct charges these suspects now face, one man is facing counts of possession of marijuana and obstruction of a law enforcement officer after police say he attempted to escape the scene. After running a short distance, he was caught.

Conyers pandering and disorderly conduct arrests

Karlos Demond Dubose, 19, of Lithonia - Pandering

Marcos Rene Morales-Hernandez, 36, Conyers - Pandering

Treymane Davis, 33, McDonough - Pandering, possession of marijuana

Johnny Ray Turner, 52, Decatur - Pandering

Wenshel Berius, 40, McDonough

Demetrius Bernard Hazel, 34, Stone Mountain - Disorderly conduct

Demonte Sanchez Franklin, 23, Stone Mountain - Pandering, possession of marijuana and obstruction

Antwuan M. Galloway, 32, Covington - Pandering

Sterling Thomas Wimberly, 52, Waynesboro - Pandering

